Winners of Ohio’s 1st weekly Vax-A-Million drawings will be announced on Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One vaccinated Ohioan will be $1 million richer on Wednesday night.
The first winners of the Ohio Vax-A-Million lottery will be publicly announced on Wednesday at 7:29 p.m.
A total of 2,758,470 Ohioans who are 18 years or older registered for the $1 million prize.
The Ohio Department of Health said 104,386 individuals between the ages of 12 and 17 years old signed up for the scholarship drawings.
State health officials have said that the million-dollar weekly giveaways appear to be an effective initiative:
“From May 14 through May 19 as compared to May 7 through May 12, vaccinations in Ohio increased 94 percent among those 16 and 17 years old, 46 percent among those 18 and 19 years old, and 55 percent among those between 20 and 49 years old.”
Although registration for the first drawing has passed, individuals who received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot can continue to enter by each Sunday night for the drawings on Monday through June 21.
