23-year-old Cleveland man dies after being shot on the city’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old man died early Wednesday morning after being shot in the 400 block of E. 123rd Street.
Cleveland Clinic called police around 1 a.m. to report the victim had been dropped off at Hillcrest Hospital by a friend.
The victim, who had been shot multiple times, was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified him as John Henry Ford III, of Cleveland.
Cleveland police said Ford had been standing with a group of friends when the shooting happened.
There are no arrests.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.