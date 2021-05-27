Bieber brilliant, Tribe tame Tigers 5-1

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shane Bieber dominated Detroit Thursday afternoon, striking out 12 in 7 innings as the Indians won on the road 5-2.
Bieber allowed just one hit, a 7th-inning homer by Jonathan Schoop.
He walked four and threw 103 pitches, improving to 5-3 on the season.
Bieber also notched his 600th career strikeout on the game, a milestone he reached in just 77 games, the fastest in Indians history.
Eddie Rosario hit a 2-run homer for Cleveland.
Harold Ramirez drove in 2 runs as well for the Tribe, who take 3 of 4 in the series.
The win was also the 700th for manager Terry Francona with the Indians.
Now they host Toronto this weekend.
