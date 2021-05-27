Bieber brilliant, Tribe tame Tigers 5-1

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Source: Carlos Osorio)
By Chris Dellecese | May 27, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT - Updated May 27 at 4:18 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shane Bieber dominated Detroit Thursday afternoon, striking out 12 in 7 innings as the Indians won on the road 5-2.

Bieber allowed just one hit, a 7th-inning homer by Jonathan Schoop.

He walked four and threw 103 pitches, improving to 5-3 on the season.

Bieber also notched his 600th career strikeout on the game, a milestone he reached in just 77 games, the fastest in Indians history.

Eddie Rosario hit a 2-run homer for Cleveland.

Harold Ramirez drove in 2 runs as well for the Tribe, who take 3 of 4 in the series.

The win was also the 700th for manager Terry Francona with the Indians.

Now they host Toronto this weekend.

