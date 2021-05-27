City of Cleveland announces when public can return to city buildings

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayor Frank G. Jackson announced the city of Cleveland will lift its Proclamation of Civil Emergency which is set to expire May 31.
All employees are required to be onsite for work by Monday, June 14.
City Hall will be open to the public on Tuesday, July 6.
In the past two weeks, the Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 795 new COVID-19 cases and there has been a decrease in the number of individuals getting vaccinated, according to a press release.
“Despite the ongoing decline in new COVID-19 cases, the City will continue to closely monitor COVID-19 data,” said Mayor Frank G. Jackson. “If new cases, hospitalizations and/or deaths begin to rise, we will revisit the decision to reopen. We must continue to be vigilant and use the measures we know have been effective – get your vaccine, wash your hands and social distance. The pandemic is not over.”
Below are the new protocols according to the press release.
New Protocols for all Visitors to City Buildings
Visitors to City Hall and other city buildings beginning Tuesday, July 6 will experience new or expanded health and safety protocols. All visitors will be badged upon entry, which includes providing information on their destination within the building. Facial coverings are mandatory and all visitors may be subject to temperature screening or self-assessments. Visitors will also see signage throughout the building with health information. Social distancing will be required.
Additional health and safety protocols:
- All visitors must have specific business or an appointment to enter City Hall
- All visitors will be screened for the purpose of their visit and provide identification badges (i.e., citizen name, photo, destination department, and be color-coded)
- Security will monitor City Hall/Department/Vital Statistics population/occupancy.
- Security will track capacity and roam City Hall and make random security calls and visits
- Bags will be checked for contraband and weapons prior to entering City Hall
- All visitors found roaming City Hall will be directed to the correct department or asked to leave
- All visitors will be required to wear masks while in all areas of City Hall
