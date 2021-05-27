Cleveland police seek 3 men in connection to shootout at Kerruish Park basketball courts

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are requesting the public’s help in identifying three men in connection to a shootout at Kerruish Park.
The shooting took place around 7:45 p.m. on May 18 at 17218 Tarkington Avenue in Cleveland, according to police.
Police said shots were fired during an argument on the basketball court. A group of men were walking to the parking lot after the fight. That’s when another man started to yell at them.
Two people in the group shot at the man, police said, who was near a larger group of people on the court.
He shot back at the group of men, according to a statement from police.
The group left Kerruish Park in a white BMV, police said.
Police shared these photos with 19 News:
No one was injured in the shooting, but a car sustained damage due to the gunfire.
Contact Cleveland Division of Police Det. Hannon at 216-623-3146 or thannon@clevelandohio.gov with information about this shooting.
