8 coaches at Canton City Schools on administrative leave, district says
By Avery Williams | May 27, 2021 at 4:29 AM EDT - Updated May 27 at 4:29 AM

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Several coaches in a Stark County school district are on administrative leave.

Canton City Schools confirmed that eight coaches are on leave for a complaint investigation.

A spokesperson for the district did not provide information about the complaint.

A statement from Canton City Schools was not available. “I don’t believe Superintendent [Jeff] Talbert will be releasing a statement until the investigation is complete,” the spokesperson said in an email.

