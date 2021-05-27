8 coaches at Canton City Schools on administrative leave, district says

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Several coaches in a Stark County school district are on administrative leave.
Canton City Schools confirmed that eight coaches are on leave for a complaint investigation.
A spokesperson for the district did not provide information about the complaint.
A statement from Canton City Schools was not available. “I don’t believe Superintendent [Jeff] Talbert will be releasing a statement until the investigation is complete,” the spokesperson said in an email.
This is a developing story.
