COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Wolstein Center will close June 7

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday the mass vaccination clinic at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center will close on June 7.
The Pfizer vaccine will be offered during the clinic’s 12th and final week.
Your second shot of the Pfizer vaccine will be scheduled at a Discount Drug Mart.
“Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for those ages 12 and up, so if you are a parent who has been thinking about bringing your child to the Wolstein Center for their vaccination, now is the time,” said DeWine. “This clinic has been tremendously successful, and the process to get in and out the door here has been fast and efficient for both youth and adults.”
The Wolstein Center is open for walk-in vaccines seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
You can also schedule an appointment at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or by calling 833-4-ASK-ODH.
