Goodtime III is cruising in to their 2021 season with a full schedule

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The crew of the Goodtime III is ready to cruise into the summer of 2021.
“Its going to be awesome, especially after 2020. Let’s face it, it was not a “goodtime” last year,” said Captain Rick Fryan.
He made the tough choice to run cruises last year, despite the restrictions, so this is the 64th consecutive year operating here in Cleveland.
“The bottom line is, this is a huge hole in the water, in which I poured a lot of money last year. Hopefully we can make up some of that this year,” Fryan said.
With state orders being dropped within the first week of their 2021 season, it’s promising.
“I am very much looking forward to being maskless, and have our capacity,” he said.
The crew is performing regular cleaning and following up-to-date health guidelines.
They’ve been running private charters to get their feet wet again.
“These kids are so excited to be back together. They get to be mask free up on the boat today, it’s like we’re back in community again,” said Becky Stechschulte.
In 2020 the boat left just 67 times, but come 2021 this summer they’re expected to have more than 300 cruises.
Jaimee Moore, moved from Las Vegas to Cleveland to serve as Director of Vessel Operations.
“Vegas entertainment died, so we needed to reevaluate where we’re at and find out where else we could focus ourselves,” she said.
She and the rest of the crew are steering toward the future, and the open waters ahead.
The Goodtime III is running public cruises all memorial day weekend, with as many as 300 passengers, but come June 2nd they can cruise with about 800 people.
