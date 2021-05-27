Huntington Beach unveils new amenities

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks opened the Noshery and Sunset Picnic Plaza at Huntington Beach today.
The new amenities are part of the Huntington Reservation Enhancement Project.
The Noshery is the reservation’s new concession building that features made-to-order fare such as the braided soft pretzel, nosh salad, crispy walleye sandwich, and Honey Hut ice cream.
The Noshery will also serve cocktails and craft beer from several Ohio-based breweries.
The Sunset Picnic Plaza was constructed by project partner Ground Works Land Design.
The new Plaza has a fire pit, picnic tables, arbor and Adirondack chairs.
The Sunset Picnic Plaza is 4,200 square feet and allows for guests to enjoy a beverage, ice cream, or a meal with views of Lake Erie.
The Huntington Reservation Enhancement Project included a new bathroom and changing facility, improvements to the entranceway and bike racks, and restoration to the exterior siding of the historic water tower.
“We’re thrilled to complete the Huntington Reservation Enhancement Project and make one of our oldest park reservations more accessible and welcoming in time for Memorial Day Weekend,” said Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman. “The Noshery and Sunset Picnic Plaza pay homage to Huntington Reservation’s historic charm and offer new ways for guests to take in spectacular views of Lake Erie.”
The $1.6 million enhancement project was possible through the support of families and individuals and the Emerald Necklace Endowment Fund.
The Noshery will be officially open this Friday and will be open all Memorial Day weekend from noon to 9 p.m.
Summer hours will be Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.
