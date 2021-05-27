Keith Smith’s house is unrecognizable after major repairs given by community groups and Ohio banks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -
Back in November of 2020 50-year-old Keith Smith was at his wit’s end.
“I don’t know what else to do.”
The roof of his childhood home was falling apart. The plaster inside was ruined and the ceiling was caving in. Now in May of 2021 Keith has a whole new perspective.
“Now I have something I can pass on to my kids like my mom passed onto me. I’m enjoying every minute of it and I feel so happy.”
Keith is so happy because the house that his late mother passed on to him is under repair.
It has a new roof, ceiling work inside has been completed and vinyl siding has been added to his house on East 85th Street in Cleveland Historic Fairfax community.
Speaking of the neighborhood, Community Housing Solutions took the lead in renovating the house.
A 10-thousand dollar anonymous donor seeded the project and many pitched in including a local bank, Third Federal Saving and Loan, the city of Cleveland, and others gave time, money, and attention to the whole of Keith’s dilemma, the house, and the man.
“I don’t believe it’s mine. It’s totally changed and it’s beautiful. A lot of my neighbor’s it’s the nicest house on the street now and I never thought that.”
Roger Carney of Community Housing Solutions.
“It’s incredible. I know we have changed his life right? He walks different. He’s got a different demeanor about him. He’s got a big smile on his face. It is. We’ve been breathing life into him from lots of different perspective from or housing programs. Our inspectors and staff have grown to love him.”
Back in November of 2020 Councilman Blaine Griffin, of Ward 6, called then Congresswoman Marcia Fudge and she pledged to help.
“Just know that there are a whole that care about you and I’m just one of them.”
Council Blaine Griffin, “This is about a community coming together, public sector, private sector, philanthropic sector really to just help a person in need.”
Keith even gave a shout-out to 19 News and its viewers for the help he received.
“When I needed help I came to you and you got me to the right people.”
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.