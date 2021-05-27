Lake County murder suspect takes own life shortly after judge revokes bond

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lake County man accused of killing his housemate in August of 2020, died by suicide Thursday morning, shortly after a Lake County Court of Common Pleas judge revoked his bond when he failed to show up in court for the third day of his trial.
Lake County Sheriff deputies said Emanuel Irby III shot and killed William Callem, 36, at their home in the 10200 block of Pinecrest Road in Concord Township on Aug. 15, 2020.
Lt. Larry Harpster said Irby called 911 after the shooting and told dispatchers he had just shot a man who lives with him.
When deputies arrived, they found Irby in the driveway and Callem laying on the floor inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds, Harpster said.
Irby has been out on bond and his jury trial began in front of Lake County Court of Common Pleas Judge Patrick Condon on May 24.
Thursday morning, Judge Condon ordered Irby’s bond to be revoked and for him to be taken back into custody after Irby didn’t show up in court and attempts to reach him were unsuccessful.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team was activated to serve the arrest warrant.
SWAT officers entered the home on Pinecrest Road and found Irby dead inside of an apparent suicide.
His cause of death has not been released, but officials said it was self-inflected.
