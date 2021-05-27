Meet the people who won Ohio’s 1st Vax-A-Million lottery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio residents Abbigail Bugenske, of Silverton, and Joseph Costello, of Englewood, are feeling lucky!
The pair became the first winners of Ohio’s Vax-A-Million lottery on Wednesday night.
Bugenske won $1 million, while Costello won a four year college scholarship to an Ohio school.
Bugenske and Costello will meet with Gov. Mike DeWine Thursday for a news conference.
It starts at 10 a.m. Watch a livestream in the video player below.
A total of 2,758,470 Ohioans who are 18 years or older registered for the $1 million prize.
The Ohio Department of Health said 104,386 individuals between the ages of 12 and 17 years old signed up for the scholarship drawings.
