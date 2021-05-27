Mentor offering shot and a beer at Mentor Rocks summer concert series

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available free of charge near the main vendor area, after you receive your shot you will be presented a voucher for one beverage item.
The program was developed with the support of Lake County General Health District, according to a press release.
Mentor Rocks will run from June 1 to Aug. 31 on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Mentor Civic Amphitheater, grounds open at 5 p.m.
The Mentor Civic Amphitheater is located at 8600 Munson Road.
This year’s lineup includes Lota Ford and 90s alt-rock hitmakers, Cracker.
Learn more at www.mentorrocks.info.
For other vaccine options in Lake County click here.
