Mentor offering shot and a beer at Mentor Rocks summer concert series
You can get a COVID-19 vaccine with a beverage voucher at Mentor Rocks concert series (Source: Mentor Rocks)
By Nicole Meyer | May 27, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT - Updated May 27 at 4:21 PM

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available free of charge near the main vendor area, after you receive your shot you will be presented a voucher for one beverage item.

The program was developed with the support of Lake County General Health District, according to a press release.

Mentor Rocks will run from June 1 to Aug. 31 on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Mentor Civic Amphitheater, grounds open at 5 p.m.

The Mentor Civic Amphitheater is located at 8600 Munson Road.

This year’s lineup includes Lota Ford and 90s alt-rock hitmakers, Cracker.

Learn more at www.mentorrocks.info.

For other vaccine options in Lake County click here.

