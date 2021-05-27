37-Million Americans expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend, even with higher gas prices

Jim Garrity is a Spokesman for AAA East Central, “I know I’m paying $5 more dollars a gallon to fill up my tank than I was at this time last month. But even with those gas prices going up, we’re not seeing that as a deterrent for the excitement that people have to explore and travel again. What we at AAA are projecting is more than 37-million Americans nationwide will hit the road for Memorial Day. Which is 60% more than last year.”