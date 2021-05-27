37-Million Americans expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend, even with higher gas prices

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Memorial Day travelers will pay the highest gas prices since 2014, and those gas prices in the Greater Cleveland area are topping off at $3.09 per gallon. But it’s not stopping drivers from hitting the highway.
AAA says Americans are fueled this Memorial Day by a desire to reconnect with family and friends after a year of being forced to stay at home due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.
Jim Garrity is a Spokesman for AAA East Central, “I know I’m paying $5 more dollars a gallon to fill up my tank than I was at this time last month. But even with those gas prices going up, we’re not seeing that as a deterrent for the excitement that people have to explore and travel again. What we at AAA are projecting is more than 37-million Americans nationwide will hit the road for Memorial Day. Which is 60% more than last year.”
AAA also predicts that the majority of people traveling this holiday will be driving, “This does seem to be a sign that we’re heading in that direction in terms of what we can expect on the nation’s roads this summer. It could be a very big summer for the road trips,” Garrity said.
But Clevelanders are also traveling by plane this holiday, like Elizabeth Kalanish, who is headed to Boston, “I’m traveling to see a friend I haven’t seen in a while and to get some much-needed relaxation after working through Covid.
Jessica Laurello of Cleveland is headed to Charleston to visit a friend for her birthday but admits she’s a bit anxious, “Yes and no. Me and my friends are all vaccinated, so we’re not as nervous, but still cautious because we haven’t been out a lot (in the past year).”
