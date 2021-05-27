Nearly 1,000 rounds of ammo stolen during van heist in Cleveland

By Brian Koster | May 27, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT - Updated May 27 at 5:52 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A van with 960 rounds of ammunition was stolen Tuesday night downtown, according to a Cleveland police report.

Police said a man left his vehicle with keys in it running while he quickly ran into Guys Pizza located at East 6th and Superior Avenue to grab his food; when he returned, the van was gone.

The victim told police the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica has a temporary tag, but he did not know its number.

The police report included an inventory list of what was taken:

  • 5 /60 round drums fully loaded with .223 ammo
  • 10 / 30 round fully loaded magazines with .223 ammo
  • approximately 360 rounds of .233 ammo in boxes in 2 suitcases in the back of the van

