New Cleveland apartment building on Hessler Road gets approval, despite street fair opposition

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland Landmarks Commission voted 7-2 to allow developers to go forward with a three-story, 12-unit apartment building on some open space behind a Ford Road property on Hessler Road.
“The developers have bought this house and this building,” said Eric Ambro, a longtime resident of Hessler. “Most of us object to building anything here because we have landmark status.”
The new structure will sit on sacred land just off the campus of Case Western Reserve University.
“This lot is used for the Hessler Street Fair as a food court and a seating area,” said Ambro. “The garage is used for the Hessler Museum, which I am the curator of.”
The developers have made changes at the request of neighbors, going from a four-story, 24-unit complex as well as adding more windows to the design and making other aesthetic changes. Chris Ronayne, President of University Circle, Inc., says the new building will increase diversity in the neighborhood and enhance the street.
“We think this is a contributor that adds value to the street and we’re very proud also of the renovations that will occur on Ford,” he said during the Landmarks Commission meeting. “(We) found a way to do it and need to continue to work on that, on the street, to make this the best historic district in the city and this project contributes to that.”
Cleveland Councilman Blaine Griffin, who ward includes University Circle, also supported the development but said he would respect the decision of the Commission.
But Ambro worries the new building will not only change the fabric of the neighborhood but will dampen enthusiasm for the street fair, started in 1969 but which wasn’t held in 2020 or 2021.
“If this building is built, I don’t know if we’ll ever have another street fair,” Ambro said. “It may kill the enthusiasm. It will certainly eliminate the food court and the museum.”
The Planning Commission will take up the issue next and, according to Ambro, the neighborhood will continue to fight.
“Cramming a new building into this lot, it’s just a horrible idea,” he said.
Hessler Road became Cleveland’s first historic landmark in 1975 with homes on road built between 1907 and 1927. Hessler Court is also the last wooden street in the city.
