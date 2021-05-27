Northeast Ohio Weather: Cooler and drier today; ugly start to the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a sunny to partly cloudy sky today. Cold front rolled through last night and that changed the air mass. It is cooler and drier. Afternoon temperatures ranging from the 60s along the lakeshore to 70s inland. A low pressure system ejects out of the Central Plains tonight and will track across southern Ohio tomorrow. Clouds with this system roll in by this evening. Overnight temperatures drop into the 50s. A solid shot of rain moves in tomorrow morning. We are looking at over a half inch of rain for our area. Some thunder is possible. The wind really picks up out of the northeast tomorrow afternoon. Gusts over 40 mph potentially through Saturday. We have the heaviest rain falling in the morning through early afternoon. Temperatures will only make it into the 50s for a high. Scattered showers and drizzle Friday night and Saturday. High temperatures Saturday only in the 50s. Clearly, not a pretty start to the holiday weekend.