Northeast Ohio weather: Widespread rain Friday; cold, windy start to holiday weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The weather is going to take a turn for the worse starting Friday.
Expect periods of rain throughout the day, especially in the morning.
Rain will be lighter and spottier during the second half of the day.
Temperatures will be significantly cooler.
Highs will only top out in the mid to upper 50s.
It will also be quite blustery on Friday.
More rounds of rain will be moving through on Saturday.
Once again, highs will only climb into the mid 50s.
Conditions will improve by Sunday afternoon, with decreasing clouds and highs in the mid 60s.
Monday, Memorial Day, will be mostly sunny.
Highs will finally return to the low 70s.
