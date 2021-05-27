President Biden brings his message of economic recovery to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - President Joe Biden continues to push his economic plan for the nation, all while signaling that the county is already on the right track.
The President, speaking at Cuyahoga Community College on Thursday afternoon, made it clear that he believes the country enjoyed significant economic growth since he came into office but that there is still a long way to go, and the way to spur job growth is to put his infrastructure plan in place.
“COVID cases are down, COIVID deaths are down, unemployment filings are down, hunger is down vaccinations are up, jobs are up, growth is up, people gaining health coverage is up, small business confidence is up,” The President said, “Put it simply America is coming back America is on the move.”
The President again made a pitch that wealthy Americans should be prepared to pay more taxes, and he said he plans to raise taxes on corporate America to pay for his infrastructure plan.
President Biden made it clear that he was appalled by the nation’s transportation infrastructure.
“Drive anywhere, and you can see why we’re rated 13th in the world in infrastructure,” The President said, “The United States of America is viewed to have the 13th best infrastructure in the world. Come on. This is the United States of America, for God’s sake.”
The President also called on Congress to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour but seemed to tie that to a 40-hour workweek
