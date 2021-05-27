President Biden pushes plan to improve infrastructure during visit to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - President Joe Biden laid out his plan to improve infrastructure and create jobs during his trip to Northeast Ohio Thursday.
The president visited Cuyahoga Community College’s Metro campus, where he talked about his American Jobs Plan, a proposal to rebuild infrastructure and create jobs.
President Biden said he wants to invest nearly $2 trillion in infrastructure over eight years, using part of that funding for roads, bridges, and airports, along with public transit. The funding would also be used to improve water infrastructure.
“The best way to grow our economy is from the bottom up and the middle out,” President Biden said during his speech at Tri-C.
Here in Ohio, there are over 1300 bridges and nearly 5000 miles of highway in poor shape. That’s according to the 2021 Report Card for Ohio’s Infrastructure released by the Ohio Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE).
Prior to the president’s visit to Ohio, Senate Republicans released a $928 billion counter proposal for improving U.S. infrastructure.
“One of the things I want to tell you is that I haven’t had the chance yet to go over the details of the counter offer,” the president told reporters, while in Cleveland.
President Biden has butted heads with republicans over how to pay for the infrastructure plan.
The president said he wants to pay for the plan by increasing the corporate tax rate to 28%, increasing the top federal income tax rate to 39.6% for those those earning over $400,000, and expanding the capital gains tax.
But, republicans are not on board with that option, wanting instead to use unspent COVID-19 funds.
On Friday, the president is expected to propose a $6 trillion budget for the fiscal year 2022.
