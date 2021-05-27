Robbery suspect shoots at East Cleveland police officer

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A robbery suspect remains on the loose after shooting at an East Cleveland police officer Thursday morning.
Officers responded to the Sunoco Gas Station in the 15000 block of Euclid Avenue around 6:30 a.m. after a man was robbed.
The robbery victim told officers the suspects were still on the scene and when officers arrived, they said the suspects were sitting in a blue Hyundai at a gas pump.
Officers blocked in the car, but said the driver tried to take off, striking one of the patrol cars.
Police said all five suspects then jumped out of the vehicle and began running in different directions.
One officer was shot at while chasing the driver down Euclid Avenue.
The officer took cover behind a building and was not injured.
The driver and two other suspects remain on the loose.
Two suspects are in custody.
Their names have not yet been released.
East Cleveland police added the blue Hyundai had been stolen in a carjacking in Cleveland.
If you have information relative to the incident, please call the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at (216)-681-2162.
