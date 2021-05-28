Akron pizza driver robbed at gunpoint while making a delivery

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Domino’s Pizza driver called 911 Thursday evening after being robbed at gunpoint while making a delivery.
The 23-year-old victim said he was attempting to deliver food in the 70 block of Uhler Avenue around 7:30 p.m. when an unknown suspect approached him, pointed a gun at him and demanded cash.
After getting the money and the pizza driver’s cell phone, the suspect fled on foot.
He is only described as a Black man, 20-30-years-old, 5′8″-5′10″ tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a red mask.
He remains on the loose.
Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.