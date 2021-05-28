4 Cleveland Police officers fired, 1 suspended for all separate incidents

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland confirmed four Cleveland Police officers were terminated and one was handed down an unpaid suspension effective May 28 for all separate incidents.
Patrol Officer Katrina Ruma was accused of the following General Police Order violations, according to the city:
- uniform and clothing regulations
- sick leave
- wearable camera system
- departmental notice regarding recording devices
- violations of the Manual of Rules for the Conduct and Discipline of Employees of the Cleveland Division of Police
The city said an internal investigation was conducted and forwarded to the chief of police for review before it was brought to the director of public safety.
Ruma, 52, was terminated from employment after a disciplinary hearing.
She was hired in 1998 and last assigned to the Fourth District.
Patrol Officer Samuel Ortiz was accused of the following General Police Order violations, according to the city:
- duty to avoid the appearance of impropriety
- prisoner medical and mental health needs
- violations of the Manual of Rules for the Conduct and Discipline of Employees of the Cleveland Division of Police
The city said an internal investigation was conducted and forwarded to the chief of police for review before it was brought to the director of public safety.
Ortiz, 50, was terminated from employment after a disciplinary hearing.
He was hired in 2007 and last assigned to the Second District.
Patrol Officer Michael Guion was convicted of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and accused of the following General Police Order violations, according to the city:
- City of Cleveland Mission Statement and Ethics Policy
- Cleveland Division of Police Mission Statement
- standards of conduct and courtesy
- enforcement of domestic violence statutes
- patrol section duty hours
- reporting on and off duty
- violations of the Manual of Rules for the Conduct and Discipline of Employees of the Cleveland Division of Police
The city said an internal investigation was conducted and forwarded to the chief of police for review before it was brought to the director of public safety.
Guion, 41, was terminated from employment after a disciplinary hearing.
He was hired in 2013 and last assigned to the Fifth District.
Patrol Officer Chanae Donitzen was accused of the following General Police Order violations, according to the city:
- City of Cleveland Mission Statement and Ethics Policy
- standards of conduct and courtesy
- violations of the Manual of Rules for the Conduct and Discipline of Employees of the Cleveland Division of Police
The city said an internal investigation was conducted and forwarded to the chief of police for review before it was brought to the director of public safety.
Donitzen, 29, was terminated from employment after a disciplinary hearing.
She was hired in 2019 and last assigned to the Second District.
Detective Salvatore Santillo was accused of the following General Police Order violations, according to the city:
- frisk searches
- investigative stops
- de-escalation
- use of force
- violations of the Manual of Rules for the Conduct and Discipline of Employees of the Cleveland Division of Police
The city said an internal investigation was conducted and forwarded to the chief of police for review before it was brought to the director of public safety.
Santillo, 29, was suspended without pay for 20 days after a disciplinary hearing.
He is currently assigned to the Fourth District.
