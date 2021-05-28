Disruptive Weather Day: Cold, windy, and dreary start to Memorial Day Weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been a dismal weather day around here, and there’s more gray weather to come tonight and Saturday.
For tonight, expect periods of light rain.
Winds will remain high and out of the northeast at 15 to 20 mph sustained.
Winds may gust as high as 35 mph tonight and tomorrow.
Occasional light showers will continue through the day Saturday, keeping us quite cool for late May.
Highs will only top out in the low to mid 50s on Saturday.
A few hit or miss showers will linger into Saturday night.
The weather will improve by Sunday, after a period of light morning drizzle.
Expect decreasing clouds on Sunday.
Highs will climb up into the low 60s.
Memorial Day (Monday) will definitely be the best day of the holiday weekend.
Expect highs in the low 70s and partly sunny skies.
