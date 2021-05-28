Firefighters battle house fire in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters battled a house fire early Friday morning in East Cleveland.
The fire department responded at midnight to a home on Elberon Avenue, the East Cleveland Firefighters Union said in a Facebook post.
The home was fully involved with fire reaching the basement, second level and attic.
The post said extinguishing efforts were complicated by holes in the floor, limited access to the stairway and poor water pressure from fire hydrants.
No word on injuries or damages.
Cleveland Heights and University Heights fire departments assisted in extinguishing the house fire.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.