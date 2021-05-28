Gymnast tour featuring Simone Biles booked for Oct. 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Simone Biles, Columbus native and Olympic gymnast, will perform on Oct. 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Biles is starring in the Gold Over America Tour. She and other celebrated gymnasts will showcase their athletic talents and share inspirational stories, according to a press release.
Tickets go on sale June 11. Purchase them by clicking here.
Other featured gymnasts include Laurie Hernandez, Katelyn Ohashi, Peng Peng Lee, Danusia Francis, Morgan Hurd and more.
