Heavy Ohio State Highway patrol presence expected Memorial Day weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - AAA is expecting 1.3 million Ohioans to jump on the highways this weekend, a 57% increase from last year’s record low.
But while drivers navigate traffic highway patrol will be keeping a close eye on drivers.
“This year so far has been a deadly year in Ohio,” said Sgt. Nathan Dennis. “We’ve seen an increase of 23 % in our fatalities.”
Highway patrol officers see an increase in impaired drivers on the roads at a high volume on holidays, and with this being the first major holiday since the CDC relaxed health restrictions they’ll be out in full force.
“Be out in high visibility, 100% man power ensuring that we’re keeping our road ways safe,” said Dennis.
Officers will be on the lookout for impaired drivers, speeding, and people not buckled up.
Last year in Ohio, 20 people were killed in fatal crashes over the holiday weekend. Of those fatalities in which a safety belt was available, 50% were unbelted.
“Grab that seatbelt and buckle up, make sure everyone else is buckled up,” said Dennis. “It’s the easiest thing we can do to keep us safe out here on the roadways.”
So before you load up your car prepare yourself for some delays and remember the rules of the road.
