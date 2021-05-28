Hudson Schools investigate threats allegedly made by high school students on video game app

HUDSON, Ohio (WOIO) - Outrage and disbelief over racist threats allegedly made by local high school students online.
19 Investigates discovered at least some of the comments include violent threats against black people.
Police and the district said officials are now trying to get to the bottom of who was involved and why.
A call from Hudson Schools Superintendent Phillip Herman explained an investigation opened Thursday afternoon into the actions of several high school students.
“The investigation stems from information about racial and homophobic hate statements,” Herman said in the recording we obtained.
Herman says the statements were made on a video game app called Clash Royale.
19 Investigates has learned at least one of the comments called for people to “exterminate” black people and “start mass lynchings.
For that reason, the school district says it also referred this matter to the police.
“This is not the first instance of our School District needing to address racial hostility, and we are heartbroken,” Herman said.
Casey Weinstein represents the Hudson area in the Ohio House and has knowledge of the past problems the superintendent referred to.
“Now it has exploded to the surface, and everyone is aware of it,” he said.
Weinstein has a child in Hudson Schools and got the voicemail from the superintendent Thursday night.
“I was deeply concerned,” he said. “I have seen the comments. They are deeply infuriating and concerning.
The superintendent says the district is in the process of identifying all the students involved.
He said, “Please know that each student will be held accountable for their individual behavior... We will not tolerate acts of hate.”
Last June Hudson’s School board passed a resolution to recognize that racism is a crisis affecting the entire society.
We reached out to board members about this incident, but have not heard back from them.
