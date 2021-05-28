Juvenile driver of Amish buggy dies in Medina County crash, OSHP says

HOMER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A collision happened Thursday morning between a truck and Amish buggy, killing a Homerville juvenile.
The driver of the buggy died at Akron General Hospital following the crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Their identity wasn’t released.
The wreck occurred when a black Ford truck struck the buggy from behind on State Route 301, the highway patrol said.
The truck’s driver, a 26-year-old Mansfield man, wasn’t injured in the crash.
It happened around 7:15 a.m. Thursday in Homer Township.
Impairment appears to be a factor in the crash, according to a release.
The highway patrol continues to investigate.
