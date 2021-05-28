Juvenile driver of Amish buggy dies in Medina County crash, OSHP says

By Avery Williams | May 28, 2021 at 7:32 AM EDT - Updated May 28 at 7:32 AM

HOMER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A collision happened Thursday morning between a truck and Amish buggy, killing a Homerville juvenile.

The driver of the buggy died at Akron General Hospital following the crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Their identity wasn’t released.

The wreck occurred when a black Ford truck struck the buggy from behind on State Route 301, the highway patrol said.

The truck’s driver, a 26-year-old Mansfield man, wasn’t injured in the crash.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. Thursday in Homer Township.

Impairment appears to be a factor in the crash, according to a release.

The highway patrol continues to investigate.

