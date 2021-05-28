Lake Erie Alert: Gale Warning in effect through Saturday morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure tracking across southern Ohio is not only giving us a soaking rain, but also intense northeast winds. The strongest winds will be felt along the Lake Erie Shoreline and west of Cleveland.
The Weather Service has issued a Gale Warning out on Lake Erie through Saturday morning. The latest forecast is for the wind to exceed 30 knots. This will lead to wave action as high as 14 feet.
The water will pile up along the shoreline in Erie and Ottawa Counties. This will lead to some lakeshore flooding.
The 19 News weather team will provide a digital update around 1:30 p.m. Friday. Watch in the video player below.
