Mask policy clarified for Berea National Rib Cook-off

“Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off & Beer Fest is not requiring that you wear a mask to this weekend’s festival specifically if you have had your double vaccination,” according to a statement from festival organizers. “This in-line with CDC and mandates recently released by the State of Ohio. We ask that if you are not feeling well, have a temperature and or show/feel any symptoms of any sort, that you consider remaining home and having someone pick-up a to-go order of delicious ribs for you. We further encourage for all for our outdoor festival “good time togetherness” in keeping a social distance and respecting each other’s decision to mask-up or not.”