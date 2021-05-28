Mask policy clarified for Berea National Rib Cook-off

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Rib Cook-Off & Beer Fest returns to Berea this holiday weekend.
The annual event was canceled in 2020 due to concerns over the coronavirus, but will be held once again this year over Memorial Day weekend from May 28 to May 31 at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds.
In keeping with changes made my the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Ohio Department of Health, organizers have released official policies for the festival.
“Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off & Beer Fest is not requiring that you wear a mask to this weekend’s festival specifically if you have had your double vaccination,” according to a statement from festival organizers. “This in-line with CDC and mandates recently released by the State of Ohio. We ask that if you are not feeling well, have a temperature and or show/feel any symptoms of any sort, that you consider remaining home and having someone pick-up a to-go order of delicious ribs for you. We further encourage for all for our outdoor festival “good time togetherness” in keeping a social distance and respecting each other’s decision to mask-up or not.”
Ten rib teams from throughout the country will convene at this year’s event to compete for one of three major awards:
- Best ribs
- Best sauce
- People’s choice
Craft beer from brewers that include Platform, Saucy Brew Works, Rhinegeist, and Yuengling will also be offered at the event.
Other attractions include family-fun activities, live music, and a Corvette car show
Admission is free from noon until 5 p.m. on opening day. Admission will then be $5 for the remainder of the event.
Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off & Beer Fest started in Northeast Ohio in 1999.
