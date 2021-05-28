Mayfield Village police warn of gift card scam

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayfield Village police issued a warning Friday after a resident reported a potential scam.
Police shared this photo of a package the resident received:
The photo shows a USPS priority envelope and two items that appear to be a Union Bank cashier’s check and a letter from Whole Foods.
“The letter explains how you have been the lucky recipient of a Secret Survey Assignment, with a check to fund the assignment,” Mayfield Village police wrote in a Facebook post.
The assignment is purchasing gift cards and reporting the information on the cards, police said.
“If you complete the assignment, you will eventually learn that the enclosed check is fake, and you just spent your own money,” police wrote.
If you suspect a scam, you can call the Mayfield Village Police Department scam hotline at 440-461-1236.
