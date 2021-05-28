Midges seen on weather radar along Lake Erie lakeshore

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The midges are here! The pesky insects arrived to northern Ohio in mid-May.
The band of bugs was thick Thursday night along the northwest side of Cuyahoga County, as seen in radar graphics shared by Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas.
Midges, which are clear bugs with a long and curvy back, are most commonly visible during the months of June and September for over a week at a time.
The mosquito relative are more annoying than harmful and tend to swarm in well-lit areas.
