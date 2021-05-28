Northeast Ohio Weather: Wind driven rain and very chilly to start your holiday weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s an ugly scenario around here today and through tomorrow. An area of low pressure today is tracking across the southern half of Ohio. Rain continues the majority of the day. At least an additional half inch of rainfall is expected. Most temperatures remain in the 50s all day long. Another story along the lakeshore will be the strong winds. It’s a northeast direction and we expect wind gusts to exceed well over 40 mph later today and this evening. There is a gale warning for Lake Erie so DO NOT even think about going out on a boat today or tomorrow. I have the steady rain ending for a time this evening with the system. Lake effect showers will happen west of Cleveland with an easterly steering wind. It’s a reverse lake effect situation. Areas of drizzle elsewhere. More rain and windy conditions tomorrow. This system will be slow to move out. A very chilly day with afternoon temperatures only in the lower to middle 50s. Sunday will feature a mainly cloudy sky and areas of drizzle. A few lake effect showers west of Cleveland. High temperatures in the lower 60s. Better looking Memorial Day with increasing clouds. Temperatures rebound back to around 70 degrees or higher.