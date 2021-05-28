Parma teen hit by a car while walking to school, family searching for more info on driver

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jayla Miller is lucky to be alive.
The 16-year-old was hit by a car on Thursday while walking to Normandy High School in Parma.
The driver sped past a stop sign.
“The part of the bumper like the front of it hit my right side and I think I fell backward and hit my head on the ground,” said Miller.
Miller says she remembers being hit by the car and laying on the ground but the details after that are a bit fuzzy.
She says one thing she knows for sure is the person driving the car was a woman.
Miller suffered a concussion and bruising on her body.
Miller’s parents believe she can’t remember much about the accident because of her concussion.
“If you’re a mom, imagine this to your child,” said Amanda Legg, Jayla Miller’s stepmom
Legg is understandably furious.
She says it’s unacceptable that someone would hit a child and just keep going.
“You should’ve called the called cops, you should’ve taken her to school, told the school... something instead of just driving off,” Legg said.
Legg did contact the Parma Police about the hit and run, but they need more information about the car.
She’s urging residents who live in the area of Marko Lane and Coventry Drive to check to see if their surveillance cameras recorded Jayla’s accident.
“Anything would just be so helpful to the Parma Police,” Legg added.
Meanwhile, Miller is hoping the woman is found before another kid gets hurt.
“If she were ever to do it again, she could actually kill someone,” said Miller.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.