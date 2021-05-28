Port Clinton mayor declares State of Emergency due to flooding

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WOIO) - City officials declared a Flood Disaster State of Emergency until further notice.
As of Friday afternoon, Port Clinton Mayor Mike Snider said many roads are impassable due to high water, downed trees and power lines.
Snider asked drivers to stay off the streets until the State of Emergency has been lifted.
Additionally, Snider said manhole covers and catch basins are becoming detached throughout the community, causing a hazard to pedestrians.
