Residents question demolition schedule of former Elyria nightclub ravaged by fire

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A massive, partially-demolished building with debris spilling out of its sides in Elyria has residents wondering when the potential safety hazard will be torn down.
“What is the holdup in taking this down?” asked a Facebook user in an Elyria community group. “Are they waiting for this to fall down into the streets or for somebody to go inside there and get killed, what’s the holdup?”
The building, located downtown, has been standing since 1899. It housed the popular Uncle Vic’s nightclub for many years.
The building was not in use when it was set on fire in February of this year.
Mayor Frank Whitfield declined to comment on the situation when reached by e-mail.
His Chief of Staff Ren Flanders said demolition had started but was paused because it required asbestos abatement in conjunction with the Environmental Protection Agency.
“Beyond that, we can share that the demolition is slated to begin again next week, however, due to the nature of the task, no timeline for completion can be provided,” Flanders said.
On Monday, when 19 News first began investigating the issue, only a portion of the site was blocked off by fencing. Anyone could walk right up to the building and its massive debris field filled with large chunks of the building.
By Friday, the fencing had been extended to keep people away.
It’s unclear when the additional fencing was installed.
