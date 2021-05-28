Severe storm floods roads, downs power lines, snaps trees throughout Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The unofficial start to summer won’t be spent solely relaxing in the sunshine for a large number of Northeast Ohioans.
Instead, Friday’s storm kicked off Memorial Day weekend with flooded roads, downed power lines, and snapped trees that need cleaning up.
“When I came home today it was around 12 o’clock around maybe an hour later the power just goes out,” said Joseph Cruz, who lives near Cove Avenue in Lakewood. “I saw the weather and I kind of expected it, you know, it’s Ohio. So I was like maybe around 2 or 3 it’ll be back on. Then it hits 5 and I was like oh it’s a little concerning and then my in-laws called me and said did you know there’s two trees down right around you and I had no idea. I could not believe it to be perfectly honest with you. I thought lightning would have to knock it down for that but the wind must’ve been that powerful to do that.”
Edinborough Drive in Bay Village experienced snapped poles and trees across yards:
The corner of Eddy Road and Locke Avenue in Cleveland saw the same storm damage:
Police blocked off part of Elmwood Drive in Westlake due to down power lines:
Power lines were also down on Day Drive and Ames Drive:
FirstEnergy reported over 30,000 Northeast Ohio customers are in the dark on Friday evening.
The estimation for power restoration in some areas is as late as 10 p.m. on Saturday.
Ashtabula Fire said extensive storm damage throughout the city caused FirstEnergy to shut down part of the power grid due to the high number of live lines down, impacting about 2,500 additional homes and businesses.
