Suspect in the shooting of a Cleveland officer pleads guilty on Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man in court Friday faced the facts, pleads guilty to shooting a Cleveland cop.
“I’m shot.”
That’s the frantic voice of Cleveland Police Officer Jennifer Kilnapp. The 26-year-old had just been shot by Darryl Borden, who’s 42. He pleaded guilty to shooting Kilnap multiple times. The officer was hit in her arm and back while responding to a domestic violence call back on July 20th, 2020, on East 81st Street. The bodycam video from the incident showed the chaos.
“Get back...shots. Get back... Halt, halt... I’m shot. Shots fired. I’m shot. Hey get in the car.”
Her partner provided first aid before EMS transported her to the hospital. Friday in court Darryl Borden pleaded guilty to shooting Kilnap multiple times... the charge attempted felonious assault. Jeff Follmer, the President of the Cleveland Police Patrolman’s Association/CPPA, the police union, said officer Jennifer Kilnapp was doing good and that the recovery from her physical and mental trauma will take a little time to come to grips with.
Darryl Borden will be back in count in early June to be sentenced.
