Thousands of FirstEnergy customers without power throughout Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - FirstEnergy reported over 16,000 Ohio customers were in the dark from Wednesday’s storms.

That number dropped to about 9,000 by 10:30 p.m. with 5,000 affected customers in Northeast Ohio.

FirstEnergy estimates power will be restored to some areas as late as 12 a.m. on Thursday.

Here are the counties with the highest number of outages:

Cuyahoga: 4,709

Geauga: 354

Lake: 237

[ Click here to view the FirstEnergy outages map ]

[ 19 First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday: Severe storms possible in the afternoon ]

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.