Wicked weather in Greater Cleveland leads to capsized boats on Lake Erie and downed power lines

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wicked weather in the form of damaging winds and unbelievable waves topping 12-feet at times pummeled the shores of Lake Erie on Friday.
There were at least half a dozen capsized boats at the Harbor Town Point Marina in Fairport Harbor, leaving residents feeling like a fish out of water.
Tony Bertone, a resident, took photos as he witnessed the force of nature for himself, as docked boats toppled like toys from the wind and rain, “I haven’t seen anything like this in a long time. I see six (boats), maybe eight, and it looks like there might be another six or eight ready to go. They’re tied up, but the lines are giving way. Looks pretty ugly.”
Just down the road at Prospect and Second Street in Fairport Harbor, the road is blocked to traffic due to downed power lines that couldn’t stand up to the wind.
Over on Cleveland’s east side, a mammoth size tree is toppled by mother nature’s wrath, damaging one neighbor’s fence, taking down a power line and relocating street signs, as well as blocking the street at Eddy and Locke.
Everyone was in awe of nature’s power but disappointed by the timing. Bertone said, “I was shocked that it’s this bad.”
A gale-force wind warning remains in effect for Lake Erie until 10 am Saturday.
