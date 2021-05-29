Cleveland hotspot Barrio to offer tacos and appetizers at Ohio Stadium in September

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - When the first Football Saturday rolls around in Columbus, Ohio, Buckeye and Oregon Ducks fans attending the game at Ohio Stadium will be able to get order Barrio tacos.
Barrio Tacos announced Saturday that they will have a stand in the Horse Shoe’s main concourse at Section 10A.
The beloved Cleveland taco institution will officer Barrio Boxes — two tacos and chips with your choice of queso blanco, salsa roja, or vegan queso — served in a custom cardboard vessel.
Fans — perhaps even those from That Team Up North come 2022 — can order 20-ounce house margaritas on the rocks served in a plastic mason jar.
“We’re beyond honored to be a part of the traditions of Ohio Stadium. To now add Barrio Tacos to the game day experience for fans is something we couldn’t be more excited about. We’re grateful to Levy and Central Ohio for this opportunity”. says Jason Beudert, partner, Barrio Tacos Columbus.”
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.