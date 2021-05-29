Cleveland Indians game postponed due to weather

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Due to inclement weather, the Cleveland Indians game against the Kansas City Royals has been postponed.

The game was scheduled to happen Sunday afternoon but was pushed to Monday, Sept. 20.

The Indians and Royals will face off in a traditional doubleheader, with the rescheduled game starting at 5:10 p.m. and gates opening at 4 p.m.

Find information on ticket exchange, refunds and credits here.

