Cleveland Guardians game postponed due to weather
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Due to inclement weather, the Cleveland Guardians game against the Detroit Tigers has been postponed.
The game was scheduled to happen Sunday afternoon but was pushed to Monday, Aug. 15.
The Guardians and Tigers will face off in a traditional doubleheader, with the rescheduled game starting at 3:10 p.m. and gates opening at 2 p.m.
Find information on ticket exchange, refunds and credits by clicking here.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.