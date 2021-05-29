2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Guardians game postponed due to weather

Two guardians rest on the Hope Memorial Bridge within site of Progressive Field, Friday, July...
Two guardians rest on the Hope Memorial Bridge within site of Progressive Field, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Cleveland. Cleveland's new name was inspired by two large landmark stone edifices near the downtown ballpark, referred to as traffic guardians, on the Hope Memorial Bridge over the Cuyahoga River. The team's colors will remain the same, and the new Guardians' new logos will incorporate some of the architectural features of the bridge. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(AP)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Due to inclement weather, the Cleveland Guardians game against the Detroit Tigers has been postponed.

The game was scheduled to happen Sunday afternoon but was pushed to Monday, Aug. 15.

The Guardians and Tigers will face off in a traditional doubleheader, with the rescheduled game starting at 3:10 p.m. and gates opening at 2 p.m.

