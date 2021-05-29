Cleveland Indians game postponed due to weather

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians announced that today’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays will be rescheduled to May 30.
It is rescheduled as a traditional doubleheader with two 7-inning games starting at 1:10 p.m.
Gates will open at 12 p.m. and only fans with tickets to Sunday’s game will be able to attend.
Today’s promotional item, a stainless steel tumbler from Moen, will be moved to the Friday, June 11 game against Seattle.
Fans with tickets for today’s game will receive a credit that can be used for any 2021 home game starting with the June 11 homestand.
The credit will go onto their My Indians Tickets account.
Important credit information for fans, according to a press release:
- All credit will expire on Sept. 22, 2021, at 11:59 p.m.
- The credit will appear in their My Indians Tickets account by Tuesday, June 8
- If fans encounter issues using their credit on their My Tickets Account, they can call 216-420-HITS for assistance
StubHub purchasers will be contacted directly by StubHub with further instructions.
