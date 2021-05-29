Northeast Ohio weather: Wind advisory

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today is a disruptive weather day with a wind advisory until 10 a.m.
Scattered showers with wind gusts up to 40 mph.
Highs will be in the mid-50s today.
Rain will end this evening with lows in the upper 40s.
Sunday will be cloudy with a partial clearing later on.
Highs will be in the lower 60s.
Sunday night will be chilly with lows in the mid-40s.
Memorial Day will be partly sunny and cloudy with highs in the lower 70s.
Monday night will have lows in the lower 50s.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.
