Residents in Lakewood woke up to downed trees and power outages after Friday’s storm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Friday’s storm caused a big mess this Memorial Day Weekend.
According to First Energy 12,000 people had power outages because of high winds.
Brian Kelly has lived in the West Clifton Avenue Neighborhood in Lakewood for 2 years.
He told 19 News he’s thankful to not lose power.
“It seemed to keep going and going it would lighten up briefly then start back up,” Kelly said.
Downed trees meant more work for Clyde Boggs and his partner.
He’s the group leader for the City of Lakewood’s Streets and Forestry Department.
“Yea it all started yesterday and it’s going into Today who knows when we’ll get done,” Boggs said.
First Energy told 19 News power should be back up by 8 p.m. Saturday night.
