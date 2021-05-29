Solon police to hold sobriety check point on SOM Center Road Saturday evening

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Solon Police Department will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Saturday evening on SOM Center Road between Solon Road and Bainbridge Road.
The checkpoint is to “encourage safe and responsible driving” and create a safer environment for the motoring public, according to a Solon police media release.
If you’re drinking alcohol this weekend, Solon police urge you to use a designated driver, call a cab or rideshare service, stay in a hotel, or stay at a friend or relative’s home. But don’t drink and drive.
