Car strikes Cleveland fire truck while firefighter blocks traffic, fire department says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car slammed into a Cleveland fire truck early Sunday morning while a firefighter blocked traffic for a crash, the fire department said.
No one was inside the truck when it was hit, according to an Assistant Fire Chief.
The fire truck was struck around 2 a.m. Sunday on I-90 W near 152nd Street.
No injuries were reported, the fire department said.
The wreck happened while the truck was responding to a different crash, the fire department said.
19 News is working to learn more about the first crash.
This is a developing story. Return for updates.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.