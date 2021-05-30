Car strikes Cleveland fire truck while firefighter blocks traffic, fire department says

The firefighter wasn’t injured.

A Cleveland Division of Fire truck was struck around 2 a.m. Sunday on I-90 W near 152nd Street. (Source: Tim Dubravetz WOIO)
By Avery Williams | May 30, 2021 at 8:26 AM EDT - Updated May 30 at 8:26 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car slammed into a Cleveland fire truck early Sunday morning while a firefighter blocked traffic for a crash, the fire department said.

No one was inside the truck when it was hit, according to an Assistant Fire Chief.

The fire truck was struck around 2 a.m. Sunday on I-90 W near 152nd Street.

No injuries were reported, the fire department said.

The wreck happened while the truck was responding to a different crash, the fire department said.

19 News is working to learn more about the first crash.

This is a developing story. Return for updates.

