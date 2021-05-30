Cleveland YMCA, Metroparks look to hire more lifeguards in the midst of a shortage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Now that summer is almost here, a shortage of lifeguards is causing concern.
Pandemic-related shortages are impacting local organizations like the Cleveland YMCA and Metroparks.
Chase McHugh is the Director of Aquatics at the Geauga YMCA. He said this shortage is another problem caused by COVID-19.
McHugh said there are many great incentives for YMCA lifeguards, including free training classes and a $500 sign-on bonus.
“Being a lifeguard is a great way to take on a lot of responsibility to have a big impact on the lives of families and kids and seniors that come to use our pool,” McHugh said.
The YMCA is actively recruiting for their nine pools and so are the Cleveland Metroparks.
Kevin Mular is a YMCA member in Warrensville Heights. He’s the parent of a 16-year-old child.
Mular told 19 News he hopes more people start applying for lifeguard positions so pools can remain open.
“The fact that there aren’t lifeguards to supervise children and adults... it’s disappointing,” Mular said.
