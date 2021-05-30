Cleveland YMCA, Metroparks look to hire more lifeguards in the midst of a shortage

By Syeda Abbas | May 30, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT - Updated May 30 at 1:13 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Now that summer is almost here, a shortage of lifeguards is causing concern.

Pandemic-related shortages are impacting local organizations like the Cleveland YMCA and Metroparks.

Chase McHugh is the Director of Aquatics at the Geauga YMCA. He said this shortage is another problem caused by COVID-19.

McHugh said there are many great incentives for YMCA lifeguards, including free training classes and a $500 sign-on bonus.

“Being a lifeguard is a great way to take on a lot of responsibility to have a big impact on the lives of families and kids and seniors that come to use our pool,” McHugh said.

The YMCA is actively recruiting for their nine pools and so are the Cleveland Metroparks.

We are excited to offer guarded swimming at all of our swimming locations this summer. However, without additional employees, the size of the swim areas could potentially be reduced depending on daily staffing levels. Guarded swimming at Hinckley Lake Spillway and Wallace Lake has also been reduced to Fridays through Sundays only this summer.
Cleveland Metroparks

Kevin Mular is a YMCA member in Warrensville Heights. He’s the parent of a 16-year-old child.

Mular told 19 News he hopes more people start applying for lifeguard positions so pools can remain open.

“The fact that there aren’t lifeguards to supervise children and adults... it’s disappointing,” Mular said.

